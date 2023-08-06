Ahe promotion aspirant FC Schalke has averted the imminent false start in the 2nd Bundesliga thanks to a long majority. A good week after the 3:5 at Hamburger SV, coach Thomas Reis’ team celebrated a 3:0 (1:0) home win against 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday evening. In front of 61,801 spectators in the Veltins Arena, Simon Terodde (13th minute), Kenan Karaman (70th) and Bryan Lasme (90th + 2) scored in the duel between the traditional clubs. The guests not only had to cope with the second defeat in the second game of the season, but also the red card for goalkeeper Andreas Luthe (39th) and the traffic light card for Boris Tomiak (57th).

For the first time in their long club history, the seven-time German champions from Gelsenkirchen and the four-time title holder from Kaiserslautern dueled in the 2nd Bundesliga. Although the Palatinate got off to a better start and were close to 1-0 after a shot by Marlon Ritter (4th), they were behind early on. Goalscorer Terodde lived up to his reputation as a Lautern fright and scored his eighth goal against the Palatinate with a header after a cross from Thomas Ouwejan.

An unnecessary dismissal for Luthe finally brought the team of coach Dirk Schuster, who had been equal up to that point, out of step. After a collective failure of the FCK defense, the goalkeeper thwarted the possible 0:2 by bringing down Schalke’s full-back Ouwejan just before the edge of the penalty area and was rightly sent off. When defender Tomiak saw yellow-red after repeated foul play in the second half, Palatinate hopes quickly faded. Karaman’s goals from close range and Lasme in injury time removed the last doubts about Schalke’s victory.