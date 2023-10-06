D1. FC Kaiserslautern continues its impressive run in the second Bundesliga and has taken over the top of the table. Coach Dirk Schuster’s team won the top game against Hannover 96 3-1 on Friday evening, and FCK (17 points) is now at the top, at least until Saturday. As the ninth matchday progresses, FC St. Pauli and Hamburger SV (16 each) can overtake them again.

Havard Nielsen (17th) had put Hannover in the lead, and in stoppage time he was once again the center of attention: the striker was shown a red card for serious foul play (90th + 2). In stoppage time in the first half, Boris Tomiak (45th + 5) managed to equalize for Kaiserslautern with a controversial penalty kick.

Hanover’s former national player Marcel Halstenberg used his elbow in an aerial duel. Aaron Opoku (79th) and again Tomiak (90th + 10, penalty kick) finally scored the victory for the hosts, who have been unbeaten since the beginning of August. Hannover suffered its first defeat in six weeks and remains in pursuit with 15 points.

From the start it was a worthy top game between two self-confident teams. There were good chances to score on both sides, Nielsen used a strong combination to take the lead. In stoppage time in the first half, Hannover’s second goal by Phil Neumann was taken back due to an offside position – and just moments later Tomiak was allowed to take the penalty at the other end. Halstenberg hit Jan Elvedi with his elbow, and referee Michael Bacher immediately awarded a penalty amid loud protests from the guests.







Even after the break, both teams worked promisingly towards victory, Opoku finally completed a counterattack to give Kaiserslautern the lead.

Fan out of danger

Meanwhile, Fortuna Düsseldorf missed the return to the top of the table. Coach Daniel Thioune and his team couldn’t get past a 1-1 draw against Thioune’s former club VfL Osnabrück. That wasn’t enough to push FC St. Pauli, who play against 1. FC Nürnberg on Saturday (8.30 p.m./Sky), out of first place.

In the first half it was oppressively quiet in front of 33,132 spectators in the Düsseldorf Arena. After a medical emergency in the guest block, both fan groups agreed to suspend support. The condition of a fan who fell several meters over the parapet was “critical,” VfL initially announced. The all-clear was later given: the fan is out of danger.

On the field, the favored Fortuna let the ball run freely – but when things could have become dangerous, not much happened until left-back Emmanuel Iyoha’s long-range goal (60th). Exceptions were an 18-meter shot from Iyoha’s post (36′) and a very good chance from starting eleven debutant Takashi Uchino (51′).







Osnabrück welcomed the hosts behind the halfway line and defended confidently for a half. An attack game only existed in rudiments. The hope of a counterattack determined the action; it was only the goal that forced VfL to be more active. At this point, Fortuna was clearly superior, but Erik Engelhardt managed to equalize late (90th).