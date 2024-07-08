A recent report suggests that 2K, the publisher behind BioShock, Borderlands and Mafia is working on a new remake or re-release of a video game, for which there has been no prior announcement.

The information comes from the LinkedIn profile of Brett Shupe, a 3D modeling artist. Shuppe is also a motion capture animator. So he’s someone who’s pretty close to any project the company develops or publishes.

In the profile of this 2K employee there is a mention about the projects he has participated in since February 2022. This is how a new title in the series of Mafiathe next BioShock and a video game developed by Supermassive Games.

We Recommend: Judas, the game from the creator of BioShock, will be released in March 2025.

This one is codenamed Erebus, but it’s also listed as cancelled. So it’s possible that we’ll never know what this stillborn project was all about.

Fountain: 2K Games.

Other mentions are about an undisclosed title and another about sports. But what draws attention is the one that says ‘upcoming unannounced remake’. Based on the above, it is possible that this 2K video game has no relation to BioShock either Mafiabecause they are mentioned separately.

However, they cannot be ruled out entirely. Other possibilities are reissues of Spec Ops: The Line either The Darknesswhich would certainly attract attention.

There are those who point out that with the announcement of a television series based on BioShock It is possible that 2K is interested in re-releasing a remake of the original game. As you can see, it will be best to wait for an official announcement from this publisher.

Fountain: LinkedIn.

The problem is that this type of information is always changing, so this project could be the victim of a cancellation at this point without its nature being known.

With details from MP1st. Apart from 2K we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.