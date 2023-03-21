Apparently LEGO joined forces with 2K Games to create a LEGO-style racing game. The company that created the most famous building blocks on the planet published on its official Twitter account: “We are not supposed to say anything but stay tuned on March 23.”

Well, there are three days left and it is said that the name of the game will be LEGO 2K Drivewhich was developed by Visual Concepts and will be an open world very much in the style of DLC: Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed ​​Champions from 2021. LEGO has not confirmed anything about it but it seems that they can’t take it anymore without saying anything.

We are not supposed to say anything 😉 but tune in for March 23rd pic.twitter.com/i0NUiF3bqG —LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 20, 2023

Via: Twitter