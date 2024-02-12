













The Twitter account in question is Kurakasis says that his favorite FIFA is 2K2…that is, the 2002 FIFA World Cup (the Korea-Japan one). This user who leaked the gameplay of Sonic Generations and the Metro Virtual Reality gamesince it is already playing with the possibility of a soccer title by those who publish NBA 2K.

Now, we must take this information for what it is, a simple leak – if not rumor –. Although the idea may not seem far-fetched, the reality is that there is currently no basis with which it is possible to say “it is something that is inevitably going to happen.”

In addition, 2K has experience capitalizing licenses. For a long time he delivered the best NFL games and right now they are developing the basketball title that EA alone cannot surpass. Maybe a new soccer experience wouldn't be bad at all.

Could 2K Games make the next FIFA?

The story behind the probable relationship between 2K Games and FIFA did not just begin. In 2022, since we learned that FIFA 23 would be the last game in this series from Electronic Arts, they were already considering the possibility that the publishers of NBA 2K could also be looking for the opportunity to make a soccer game.

Now, the reality is that 2K does not have a single football reference in the past. They would have to put together a team with former developers from Konami or, failing that, from Electronic Arts to come up with the idea of ​​a good game that would convince an audience that already knows what to consume.

