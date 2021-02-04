Although Gearbox Entertainment recently merged with Embracer Group, 2K Games will continue to publish Borderlands and other Gearbox projects. The idea is strange. Without a doubt, after the purchase of Gearbox, the question for the future of the Borderlands franchise was at hand, after the close relationship that Gearbox and 2K Games had. However, it does not appear that things will change between the two companies anytime soon.

A 2K Games spokesperson told IGN that they were generally very satisfied with their work as publishers of the Borderlands franchise, and that while the future certainly seemed to open its doors to Gearbox, 2K Games will continue to publish Borderlands. The merger will not therefore change 2K’s relationship with Gearbox nor the projects they are already working on with the studio.

It is interesting especially when one considers that the 2K spokesperson refers in his statement not only that 2K Games will continue to publish Borderlands, but also other Gearbox projects as part of the future of the relationship between these two. On the other hand, one of the main benefits for Embracer Group is Gearbox’s position in the North American market, which could lead to more mergers in the future. Having a strong relationship with 2K Games, and by extension Take Two Interactive, could help in that regard, as well as ensuring strong marketing and exposure for Gearbox titles.

The Embracer Group has made a number of large acquisitions recently, including Aspyr Media. The latter is reportedly working on a renowned project with a budget of $ 70 million. Rumors suggest this is the new title for Star Wars: Knights of the Republic, but we’ll have to wait for more details in the coming months. For now we only know that 2K Games will continue to publish Borderlands.