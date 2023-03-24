2K and The Lego Group have announced Lego 2K Drive, an triple-A driving and adventure game that will be available worldwide starting May 19, 2023. Developed by Visual Concepts, Lego 2K Drive takes place in a vast open world where players can build any vehicle, drive anywhere and become a racing legend. Lego 2K Drive will be the first release of a multi-title partnership between 2K and the Lego Group to develop Lego games. Additionally, a collaboration with supercar and hypercar company McLaren Automotive will bring the newly released McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM to the game in a double set of Lego Speed ​​Champions bricks to celebrate 60 years since McLaren was founded by the pilot and engineer Bruce McLaren.

“Video games have long been an important way for our fans to experience the magic of Lego System-in-Play, and 2K’s strong track record of delivering quality, innovative titles to a wide range of audiences makes them the perfect partner. to create the next iconic LEGO AAA games,” said Remi Marcelli, Head of Lego Game. “Starting with LEGO 2K Drive, we can’t wait for fans to experience a new take that builds on the humor and fun that fans have come to expect from Lego.” “Given the history of the Lego brand, we were aware of the responsibility we had towards our partners and longtime fans of the LEGO games, while still thinking about how to bring something new and unique to a title LEGO,” said Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts.