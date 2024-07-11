2K has revealed the athletes who will grace the covers of NBA 2K25, the latest installment in the basketball video game franchise. Boston Celtics star and five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum will be the cover athlete for the Standard Edition of the game. Sharing the spotlight with Tatum on the two-piece All-Star Edition cover is WNBA powerhouse A’ja Wilson. A two-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP and six-time All-Star with the Las Vegas Aces, Wilson is an inspiring and commanding presence in women’s basketball.

The Hall of Fame Edition of NBA 2K25 will feature Vince Carter, the recently inducted player into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Class of 2024. An eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Team selection, Carter is known as a legend in the NBA dunk contest. NBA 2K25 will be available on September 6 for multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.