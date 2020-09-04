In the Corona era, when most of the employees are doing work from home and in such a situation, more data is needed to do office work, participate in online video calls. Telecom companies Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel plans have brought similar customers’ needs into consideration. Let’s know about such a plan with more GB ..

Airtel 2GB data plan

Rs 298 plan

Airtel’s Rs 298 plan provides a total of 56 GB of data according to 2 GB daily data. The validity of this plan is 28 days. It gets 100 SMS daily and unlimited voice call free on all networks.

Airtel plans Rs 349

In this plan of Airtel Rs 349, 2 GB data i.e. 56 GB data is available. It also has a validity of 28 days. It gets 100 SMS and unlimited voice calls on all networks. It also offers services like Amazon Prime’s Membership, Airtel Extreme, Wink Music.

Airtel plans Rs 449

Airtel’s Rs 449 plan provides 112 GB of data with 2 GB of data daily. The validity of this plan is 56 days. This pack also offers 100 SMS and unlimited voice calls across all networks. In this, free services like Amazon Prime’s Membership, Airtel Extreme, Wink Music are available.

Reliance Jio plans with 2 GB data

Reliance Jio plan for Rs 249

The validity of Reliance Jio’s Rs 249 plan is 28 days. In this pack, a total of 56 GB data is available according to 2 GB data every day. You will get 100 SMS every day. 1000 calls are available on Unlimited and Non-Jio network on Jio network. Apart from this, subscription of Jio Apps will be free.

Reliance Jio plan for Rs 444

In Jio’s Rs 444 plan, 2 GB data will be available for a total of 112 data. The validity of this plan is 56 days. You get 100 SMS and 2000 calling minutes every day. Along with this, service of live apps will be available.

Reliance Jio plan for Rs 599

The validity of Jio’s Rs 599 plan is 84 days. In this plan, according to 2 GB data, a total of 168 GB data will be available. You will get 100 SMS free every day. Subscription of Jio apps will be free with unlimited calling on Jio network and 2000 minutes calling on non-Jio network.

Vodafone-Idea 2GB data plans

Vodafone Idea Rs 299

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 299 Vodafone plan comes with 28 days validity. It gets 2 GB data i.e. a total of 56 GB data. 100 SMS and unlimited voice calling service is available on all networks.

Vodafone Idea plan for Rs 449

A plan of Rs 499 will get a total of 112 GB data with 2 GB data and it is available with 56 days validity. It provides 100 SMS every day and unlimited voice calling service on all networks.

Vodafone plan of Rs 699

The validity of the plan of Rs 699 is 84 days. In this pack, 2 GB of data is available every day, totaling 168 GB of data. It provides 100 SMS every day and unlimited voice calling service on all networks.

