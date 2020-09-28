Delhi High Court will pass orders on the petitions of CBI and ED on Tuesday, in which they have requested for early hearing on their appeals. In these petitions, he made former Telecom Minister A.K. Raja and others have been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.Justice Brijesh Sethi completed the hearing on the petitions on 22 September. The investigating agencies have requested an early hearing on their ‘permission to appeal’ which has been listed for 12 October. Under ‘permission to appeal’, the court gives formal approval to a party to challenge the decision in the upper courts. He said that it took a long time for the High Court to hear the arguments in the case and it should be concluded before the retirement of the judge on 30 November.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain represented CBI and ED. He had earlier said that the court’s time in the case has already taken too long and it should not be stretched any longer. He said that if the case is not completed before the retirement of the judge, then he will have to start afresh.

The acquitted people and companies opposed the petitions, stating that the agency has not yet shown its haste and that the courts are adopting a specific procedure at the time of the Kovid-19 pandemic and preferring cases in which the accused or convicted are in jail. Are in and this process should not be interrupted.