Highlights: Delhi High Court approved the petition

Daily trial will be held in 2G case

ED- CBI had filed the application

new Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the CBI and ED’s appeals to be heard on a daily basis against the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. The court said that it should not stop hearing criminal appeals simply because of delay in filing applications and having too much documents. The court allowed the first hearing on the ‘Leave to Appeal’ application of both the investigating agencies. After this, the court fixed October 5 for the arguments in the case. Earlier, they were to be heard on October 12.

In fact, the ‘Leave to Appeal’ is a formal permission given by a court to a party to challenge a verdict. Justice Brijesh Sethi while giving the order said that appeals in the 2G case would be heard on a daily basis from October 5. Justice Sethi, who is going to retire on 30 November, said that it is in the interest of justice that the court try to complete the hearing of the partially heard case before he retires.

Why did you apply?

The judge clarified that he will first hear the CBI case in which Raja and 16 others have been acquitted. The court had heard the case widely from October 24, 2019 to January 15, 2020 and the trial could not continue since March due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The court has three cases pending with two CBI and one ED. The court, however, said that it would have been easier to decide on the petitions if the agencies had brought these petitions two to three months earlier. The CBI and ED had said that judicial time has already been taken in this case and this time should not be wasted.

Many big names were involved

Explain that a special court acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases related to the scam on December 21, 2017. The special court had also acquitted Essar Group promoters Ravikant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters IP Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others in a separate case that came up in the investigation into the 2G scam case.

Special court acquitted many accused

The CBI also requested for an early hearing on the appeal challenging the acquittal of Ravikant Ruia, Anshuman Ruia, IP Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others. Apart from Raja and Kanimozhi, the special court in the 2G case filed by the CBI, former Telecom Secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s former private secretary RK Chandolia; Three top executives of Unitech Ltd managing director Sanjay Chandra and Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) – Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipra and Hari Nair were also acquitted. The promoters of Swan Telecom, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka and directors of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal were also acquitted in the CBI case. The Special Court has ordered Swan Telecom (P) Ltd, Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Ltd; Reliance Telecom Limited; Filmmaker Karim Morani and Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar were also acquitted in the CBI case.

ED and CBI had filed the petition

On the same day, the special court also acquitted 19 accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi, DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar in the ED case. The ED moved the High Court on March 19, 2018, challenging the special court order acquitting all the accused. A day later, the CBI also challenged the acquittal of the accused in the case in the High Court.