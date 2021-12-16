Home page world

From: Felix Busjaeger

Not necessary: ​​That is the judgment of the Higher Administrative Court in Lüneburg on 2G in retail. The corona measure was collected by the court.

Hanover – 2G suspended in retail! Just before Christmas and the in Lower Saxony desired Christmas rest the Higher Administrative Court in Lüneburg overturned the 2G rule that recently came into force in retail. This is reported, among other things, by the German Press Agency. According to the judges Lower Saxony Such a corona rule is not necessary and also not compatible with the general principle of equality.

Among other things, according to the statement, the reasoning states that a simple transfer of research findings from closed spaces in the sports and leisure sector to retailers is not possible. In addition, customers could have a FFP2 mask wear when shopping.

2G in retail in Lower Saxony: Court in Lüneburg overturns the corona rule

Since Monday was in Lower Saxony im Retail the 2G rulewho left unvaccinated people outside of everyday shops and who were declared as basic providers. So only people who had been vaccinated against Corona or recovered from the virus could shop in stores. Meanwhile, from Friday in Lower Saxony state-wide warning level 2 with 2G-Plus be valid. Due to the situation in the hospitals, the next level of the Lower Saxony Corona Ordinance takes effect.

The Higher Administrative Court suspends 2G in retail in Lower Saxony after a company has brought a lawsuit – the corona rule has been in effect since Monday

Corona: Court overturns the 2G rule in retail. (Kreiszeitung.de-Montage) © Markus Scholz / Christian Charisius / dpa / Jan Huebner / imago

The 13th Senate of the court decided to provisionally suspend the 2G regulation, which officially came into effect on Monday, December 13, 2021. (Ref .: 13 MN 477/21). One had sued Company that also retail in Lower Saxony with a mixed assortment operates.

Justification of the court after suspending the Corona rule 2G in retail in Lower Saxony

The court justified its decision, among other things, by stating that it was not possible to simply transfer research findings from closed spaces in the sports and leisure sector to retailers. In addition, customers in the retail sector in Lower Saxony could be obliged to wear an FFP2 mask even without 2G. In addition, it is not evident that the country has increased its research on infection routes in order to increase the accuracy of its corona protective measures.

The trade association had already sharply criticized the Corona measure in advance and stated that with the introduction of the Corona rule before Christmas, it was to be expected that the Christmas business would largely come to a standstill in inner cities due to the 2G rule. (with material from the dpa) * Kreiszeitung.de is offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.