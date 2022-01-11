Home page politics

Anyone who has only been double vaccinated or has recovered now needs an additional negative test for access to the plenary hall or committee meetings. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

2G plus now applies in many areas of public life: access to restaurants, for example, is only vaccinated or recovered with an additional test. This is now also being introduced in the Bundestag.

Berlin – Double vaccination or recovery is no longer enough in the Bundestag either. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) is putting a new general decree with 2G-plus rules into force for parliament this Wednesday.

“In view of the risk of infection from the highly contagious Omikron variant” and in consultation with the parliamentary groups, as the Bundestag announced on Tuesday.

For the 736 members of the Bundestag, their employees and other members of parliament, the new rules specifically mean: Anyone who has only been vaccinated twice or has recovered needs an additional negative test for access to the plenary hall or committee meetings. Those who have been boosted or have recovered with a double vaccination do not need this. The requirements also apply to members of the government and to Olaf Scholz (SPD), who this Wednesday will answer questions from parliamentarians for the first time as Federal Chancellor in the government survey.

In addition, FFP2 masks must be worn in the Bundestag from now on. Surgical masks are no longer sufficient. MEPs who have neither been vaccinated nor recovered can continue to watch the meetings from the stands – but from now on only if they present a current negative test. In previous Bundestag sessions, AfD MPs had already given priority to the stands because the plenary 3G was valid – vaccinated, tested or recovered.

The AfD sharply criticized the new rules: “We will look at it very carefully and also complain about it,” said parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel on Tuesday. With the ever new restrictions in the Bundestag, the free mandate of the MPs is restricted. Weidel said: “I am not vaccinated, and the regulation of those who have recovered applies to me because I was already suffering from Corona. And accordingly I will be tested tomorrow so that I can take a seat in the plenary. “

The new rules are initially limited to February 28th. It will be interesting if they are extended further. Because you are only considered recovered for a maximum of six months after a positive PCR test. “After the six months have passed, a vaccination is required in order to continue to be considered as having a basic immunization,” wrote the director at the Bundestag, Lorenz Müller, in an email to the members of parliament on Tuesday. The director is the head of the Bundestag administration. dpa