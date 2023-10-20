Salt and Sacrifice, the follow-up to Ska Studios’ enormously enjoyable 2D Soulslike Salt and Sanctuary, is making the jump to Switch and Steam (following a period of Epic Games Store exclusivity) on 7th November.

Salt and Sacrifice serves up another gloomy slab of side-scrolling exploratory platforming and measured combat, albeit one that builds on its 2016 predecessor with a variety of new features, as players – in the role of a Marked Inquisitor – make their way across the world of Alterstone Kingdom, and its abandoned villages, dungeons, tomb-temples, and other landmarks.

Those new features include a refreshed choice of classes – Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, and Sage – plus Mage hunts, which play out as multi-part pursuits that culminate in a fearsome boss battle. There’s also enhanced PvP – with new moves and different objectives depending on your chosen sect – and, for those with a more collaborative streak, two-player online and off-line co-op.

Eurogamer contributor Hirun Cryer didn’t quite feel Salt and Sacrifice reached the same heights as its predecessor when I reviewed it last year. I have praised its “fraught combat system with gallons of customization options”, but was less convinced by “storytelling and narrative designs [that] “can’t hold up their end of the bargain.”

Still, if you’re in the mood for some Soulsian side-scrolling action, Salt and Sacrifice launches for Switch and Steam on Tuesday, 7th November.