Animal Well – the 2D pixel art adventure from developer Billy Basso – will launch this May.

Sharing the news, Basso said he “couldn't be proud of how the game turned out” following seven years of development.

“This has been my passion for a long time, and I am so excited to finally share it with the world,” Basso wrote on Steamadding they quit their day job two years ago to focus on Animal Well.



ANIMAL WELL – Release Date Trailer





ANIMAL WELL – Release Date Trailer.

Described as a metroidvania puzzler, Animal Well invites you to “explore a dense, interconnected labyrinth, and unravel its many secrets.” We will need to collect items and “manipulate” the environment in “surprising and meaningful ways”, with the promise of many eclectic creatures to discover.

Animal Well was the first indie game confirmed to be released by YouTuber videogamedunkey's publishing company, Bigmode. It is set to release across PC (including full Steam deck support), PlayStation 5 and nintendo switch on 9th May, and is available to wishlist now.

We featured Animal Well in Eurogamer's most exciting games of 2024 feature, adding that it could be this year's Spelunky, but stranger.

You can see a new trailer for Animal Well in the video above.