With the release of NieR: Automata On Nintendo Switch, the owners of this console were able to learn not only about its interesting story and refined gameplay, but also about its characters. Among them 2B, so relevant in fan art and cosplay.

Its attractive design has inspired many creatives and we do not doubt that some have never played the game. This character, whose real name is YoRHa No.2 Type, is a key piece of the story.

Especially since at the beginning she is the only survivor of a scouting team. She had to see how the members of her team were falling one by one.

We recommend: NieR: Automata will have an anime, reveal a preview and release date.

Things weren’t easy at all, and he managed to get ahead thanks to his sword skills, tremendous agility, and quick reflexes. He also had a little help from his robotic companion to shoot his mechanical opponents.

Font: Instagram.

As such 2B is the protagonist of Route A of NieR: Automata and for many it is the emblem of the game, at least more than other characters that also appear.

Yoko Taro, the designer of this adventure and responsible for the plot, created an interesting story around it. To the degree of surprising the player more than once. For what was mentioned before and much more, 2B is a character reflected in more than one cosplay.

2B from NieR: Automata through a new cosplay

2B’s cosplay NieR: Automata what we share is a contribution from cosplayer Daisy HolMat (@bubbleteababydoll). The dome-shaped short white hair of this android is present.

The same can be said of the blindfold on his eyes, although in this case it is not completely black. It actually gives the impression of being lacy. You can not miss the black headband either.

Font: Instagram.

The outfit that this cosplayer wears is similar to the one that appears in the video game, which includes a dress with a short skirt. However, due to the angle of the photos, it is not possible to fully appreciate other details.

For example, it doesn’t seem like the boots are present. The katana that usually always carries 2B is also absent. Still, it’s a passable interpretation of the ever-popular YoRHa No.2 Type.

In addition to NieR: Automata We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.