Although the franchise of nier has already come to an end, that does not mean that we will stop seeing 2B and other characters that make it up. An anime adaptation is currently on the way, though details are scant.

But it seems clear that YoRHa No.2 Type, as this robotic warrior is also known, will remain very present. Since she entered the scene she has become the focus of many gamers.

That is why, beyond her own adventure, she has appeared as a guest in various video games, among which Soulcalibur VI from bandai namco Y Gravity Rush 2 from Sony Interactive Entertainment as an alternate costume for Kat.

His presence in the productions of Square Enix is also prominent, as is the case with the event YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse from final fantasy XIV. In one way or another she has maintained her relevance.

2B is for many the image of NieR: Automata and there are various products associated with it. Among them stuffed animals, and of course, figures.

In this sense, there are multiple models that show it as it appears in this game developed by platinumgames.

They usually show her with her eyes blindfolded, but there are also others where she does not have this blindfold. Just like the new cosplay that we share with you now.

2B without her blindfold is also very popular

Although the general image of 2B It is with a black bandage covering her eyes, it is also normal to see her without it. As seen in the interpretation made by the cosplayer sarah (@sarah.tonin99).

It maintains all the elements that characterize the appearance of this character. Short white hair is present, as is the dress, gloves, and tall black boots. The sword of peculiar design is also very present in this good cosplay.

The place where it is located also helps quite well to set the scene for your recreation. Apparently it’s not the first time sarah plays this character NieR: Automata.

That is understood when he says ‘I miss cosplaying 2B. I’m also considering cosplaying A2… what do you think?’. So it doesn’t hurt to keep an eye on your account at Instagram to see what new cosplay do in the future.

Source.