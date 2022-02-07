This time we share a new cosplay of 2B, one of the most popular characters in NieR: Automata, from cosplayer Dalin

With the rumors running about the anime of NieR: Automata this game has become more relevant than ever and that is why fans are on the lookout for any related information.

So it doesn’t hurt to take a look at a good cosplay from 2B. Or as it is also known within this title, YoRHa No.2 Type. Despite the passage of time, its popularity has not diminished but continues to grow and will continue to do so for much longer.

2B is the image of NieR: Automata

The cosplay that we bring you now is a contribution from the cosplayer Dalin (@dalin_cosplay). Through your account Instagram posted a series of photos, as well as a message earlier in the week.

As can be seen, it retains all the characteristic elements of the appearance of this character. Among them the short white hair thanks to a wig, and of course, the strip of black cloth around his eyes.

In addition to the above, she wears a dress very similar to that of 2B from NieR: Automata, a pair of gloves and high boots; all of the above in black. Nor is the sword missing, which is one of the main weapons it has.

Dalin It also has some accessories to complement this cosplay. As for the location, it seems appropriate and does not clash with this interpretation. On average it’s a good job of this cosplayer.

A cosplay that sticks to the character

In addition to the photos Dalin He also shared a short video, but in order to see it you will have to enter your account at Instagram.

Is cosplayer Mexican has been dedicating herself to this activity for a long time and not for nothing has more than 148 thousand followers in the social network mentioned above.

talking about NieR: Automatathe game is supposed to Nier Reincarnationwhich came out for mobile in July of last year, is the equivalent of a sequel.

But beyond that it seems that the franchise has come to an end. That was what the creator of this revealed, Yoko Tarōin some comments posted weeks ago.

Maybe he’s just waiting for the ideas to flow before he risks promising a new installment. Although in a later comment he hinted that if he had the financial backing he would think about it. For while the cosplay based in 2B I’m sure they’ll keep showing up.

