Years pass but NieR: Automata remains a unique game in its genre and with many fans following and the recent anime adaptation that helps keep the work of Yoko Taro and Square Enix on the crest of the wave. The game is also very popular among cosplayers, as confirmed by the numerous representations of its characters, among which the cosplay of 2B signed by mightyraccoon stands out, which you can find below.

2B, whose full name is YoRHa No. 2 Type B, is one of the three main protagonists of NieR: Automata. She is a combat android created to be part of the YoRHa squad, an automated infantry unit designed to reclaim Earth from the alien invaders and secure a future for humanity. The character has managed to captivate millions of players, thanks to her elegant and distinctive appearance, with a black suit and a blindfold.