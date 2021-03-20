Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al-Khwarizmi International College celebrated the graduation of the batch of hope and will from a distance, “Do not paralyze them”, of which there are 79 male and female graduates, including 79 male and female graduates, in the diploma and bachelor’s programs, distributed in 6 academic majors in information technology, business administration, graphic design, health management and medical laboratory analysis And media, and this batch included 29 male and female graduates who have obtained a degree of distinction with honors, and a degree of distinction.

Dr. Asim Al-Hajj, President of Al-Khwarizmi International College, stressed the importance of this batch, which witnessed exceptional circumstances during the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, and the precautionary measures associated with it, pointing out that the group “Don’t paralyze them” joins a base of specialized national cadres, which have provided them with complete support. Al-Khwarizmi International has introduced the labor market in the country, since its inception more than 35 years ago.

Dr. praised. Al-Hajj pointed out that Al-Khwarizmi International College has made great efforts during the past period in the continuation of distance learning, and the implementation of pioneering projects and initiatives to support the technical infrastructure in the college and to develop teaching methods and methods to keep pace with the requirements of distance learning, stressing keenness to introduce new academic disciplines during the coming period, based on To the UAE Centennial Agenda 2071, as well as the Ministry of Education’s vision for the future of specialized national cadres and the need for the labor market for specializations that meet the vital priority areas in the sectors of health sciences, engineering and other specializations.

The graduation ceremony had witnessed a number of paragraphs, including the speech of the graduate Yusra Al-Kathiri on behalf of the graduates of the batch of hope and will, in which she raised the highest signs of gratitude and gratitude to the wise leadership for their care and their eagerness to provide a decent life for citizens, residents and visitors, and spreading hope and positivity to everyone through «No Paralyze them ».