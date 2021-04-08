Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The total number of smart websites and applications that use electronic signature in the UAE reached 299 sites by the end of March 2021, according to the statistics issued by the General Authority for Communications and Electronic Government, which reflects the large spread of this service, which is an element that supports the state’s efforts to transform Digital. The same statistics show that the number of smart sites and applications of the federal government sectors that use electronic signature reached 68 sites and applications, while the number of local government sectors reached about 194 and the private sector 37 during the month of March.

The Emirate of Dubai came first in terms of the number of websites and applications that allow the use of electronic signature, which reached 84 sites and applications, followed by Abu Dhabi 39, about 19 in Sharjah, 18 in Fujairah, 17 in Ajman, 9 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 8 in Umm Al Quwain. The significant expansion of the electronic signature service in the UAE comes in line with the federal government’s directions in digital transformation in all services provided to the public, which contributes to increasing the country’s competitiveness within the global indicators specialized in the sector. The achievements made by the UAE in the process of digital transformation so far are elements that support the UAE digital government during the second fiftieth of the country’s life, which seeks to lead in the field of digital services. The Cabinet had previously approved the UAE Strategy for Government Services, which includes five main axes and more than 28 initiatives that focus on providing advanced digital services and fully automating them around the clock.

The digital transformation targets included in the government services strategy constitute a unique model in the efficiency of transforming the challenges of the “Covid-19” pandemic into an opportunity to expand the UAE’s leap ahead in digital transformation, through the optimal use of modern technologies and technology.