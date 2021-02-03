Two employees transport the remains of a Covid victim to a mortuary in Barcelona, ​​last Monday. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

Two processes have run in parallel since the end of 2020: the vaccination campaign has progressed as infections soared. This has meant that residences, the hardest hit by the virus and the first in the order of priorities to be immunized, have not been spared the third wave of the pandemic. Since the health crisis broke out and until the end of January, 29,757 people who lived in social services centers have died from covid or with compatible symptoms – not only those for the elderly, they also include those for disability – according to figures from the autonomous communities. One month after starting the vaccination, there are 13,484 active infections and residences, used to living with fear, are still on alert. But for the first time hope creeps into the discourse: at the beginning of March they hope to be “the safest places in the country”. They are counting the days.

The official death toll in residences remains unknown. So far, the Government has only provided, in the report of the working group on covid in these centers, the data until June 23: 20,268 deaths with confirmed covid or with compatible symptoms. Although it is unknown how many of them correspond to the elderly, they are undoubtedly the majority, nursing homes have been one of the great focuses of the pandemic. However, there is no more centralized information on deaths, so it is necessary to resort to the autonomies. It is difficult to compare the data. Asturias, Madrid and Castilla y León, for example, do not specify how many of the deceased lived in nursing homes and how many resided in disability centers. And in the case of Madrid, the real number of deaths cannot even be known because in its daily reports it only includes deaths in the centers themselves and not those of users who die in the hospital. However, the global computation allows to calibrate the evolution. Since mid-November, the last time this newspaper collected figures, in the middle of the second wave, until January 27 – or the closest date with updated figures – the communities have recorded 5,224 deaths of inmates in social and sanitary residences: 26% of the 19,834 notified in the population as a whole.

“Christmas has taken its toll,” says Susana Ruiz, member of the board of directors of the Lares Federation, an employer association that brings together about a thousand residences managed by non-profit organizations. “But we are experiencing it in a milder way than in the first wave, which caught us without protective material, without tests and without knowledge of how the virus worked,” he adds. And with protocols that in the most stressed communities restricted the hospital referral of elderly from nursing homes. But now those who need medical attention from the health system receive it, according to the sector’s insistence, and it has gained in diagnostic capacity and isolation.

There are no data for the country as a whole, but communities such as Asturias show in figures the differences between the waves: in the first, 32% of confirmed cases were diagnosed in social health centers, 67% of the deaths occurred among inmates of those centers, and 34% of infected users died; in the third (from January 1 to 25), there are 4.2% of confirmed infections, the deaths of residents account for 40% of the total, and 8% of those who contracted the virus died.

“In January we had more deaths than in December, also more infections,” explains Andrés Rueda, spokesperson and coordinator of the area of ​​residences of the Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services. “When the virus enters, it is still devastating,” he says. The contagion spreads easily, he continues, in centers where keeping a safe distance between workers and residents is impossible. “Although we put obstacles so that the virus enters, once it does, that is where it will cause the most damage: it is very easy for it to spread because they are closed institutions where the most vulnerable people live,” explains preventivist Jesús Molina Cabrillana. For this reason, the 13,484 active infections are of concern, especially in regions such as the Valencian Community, the autonomy with the highest accumulated incidence in the country, which accumulates almost a third of them (4,636).

The only centralized data provided by the Ministry of Health corroborate the rise in positives in the centers. Every Friday, the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) reports on new diagnosed cases related to outbreaks. Although the statistics of the autonomies contain more infections than those collected in the CCAES documents, the latter allow us to outline the evolution in nursing homes: between the cases of December 18 (740 positive in 56 outbreaks) and those of last December 29 January (1,735 in 128 outbreaks) there is an increase of 134.5%.

“I am concerned that at a very high level of contagion, if the situation is critical, there may be age discrimination again,” says José María Toro, general secretary of the Ceaps employer association, which brings together some 2,000 residences. He is convinced that the situation will improve in the centers and that this stabilization will also affect the country as a whole, since the death toll will drop. But there are still days to go and he believes there is no time to lose with vaccination.

The epidemiologist Manuel Franco, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration, also stresses that immunization in these is the “key” to this third wave, since the priority must always be to protect the most vulnerable. “When you have such a large community transmission, it is very easy for the virus to enter any environment: at home, at work, in schools and, therefore, in nursing homes, no matter how much visits and departures ”, he laments. In Spain, the administration of doses advanced while infections rebounded. “This is the disaster. We should have saved the vaccination plan, not Christmas, ”he continues.

There are residences where the campaign has not even been able to start because an outbreak has been declared. In other centers, cases have been registered after having already received the first injection. Where so far they have not had an infection and, therefore, residents lack antibodies, they are at greater risk of the virus spreading. Ignacio Fernández, president of the FED, an employer association that groups some 2,000 residences, recognizes that the “moment is dangerous” and that they are “with a heavy heart, so that the weeks go by at full speed” and the second dose arrives.

The campaign is progressing, but at different rates between the communities. Most have already injected the first dose. Madrid puts it at “99% of residences”. In the Canary Islands and Murcia they explain that they have already administered the two doses, in Extremadura they hope to have finished the process this week. In Bizkaia they trust that the vaccine will be generating all its effects already at the end of February, in Navarra they will finish inoculating the second dose on February 12.

In this community, they reported last week that the number of positives in the centers for the elderly began to remit. According to preliminary data collected in Israel, the first puncture is capable of reducing the transmission of the virus. The Generalitat of Catalonia has also indicated that the first data they handle show that a single dose reduces the risk of becoming ill after 10 days and that it is perceiving the impact in residences. “They are still very preliminary, we have to wait because they are not the result of a solid scientific reflection or adjusted to the method,” says Amós García, president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination, “but in principle they are positive indicators.”

So García indicates that predictably, if there are no setbacks and the campaign progresses, there may be “a small percentage that are not protected despite the vaccine, but it is minimal.” For this reason, the situation is now being experienced more calmly than in previous months. The light is seen at the end of the tunnel. “We must begin to prepare the following scenario, once all the centers are vaccinated and seven days have passed since the second dose,” says Jesús Cubero, general secretary of the Aeste employers’ association, with some 400 centers. “From the beginning of March they will perhaps be the only safe centers that we have in Spain. Without lowering our guard, we must give priority to the emotional well-being of the elderly, residences must be opened, facilitating visits ”, he continues. So that, finally, your de-escalation arrives.

