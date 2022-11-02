Sharjah (Union)

The Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club will organize, tomorrow, Thursday evening, the Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival – local production – in its nineteenth edition, in cooperation with the European Organization for Arabian Horses (ECAHO), the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, and under the auspices of the Sharjah Sports Council, Al Badayer Stud, Dubai Stud, Sharjah Equine Hospital, and Sharjah Sports Channel.

The festival, which is held in the club’s covered hall, will be attended by 292 local horses from the Emirates, from various studs, clubs and stables of the country.

The activities of the first day begin at three in the afternoon, with the first round, the one-year-old fillies, consisting of two categories “A and B”, followed by the second round for two-year-old fillies. This round is also divided into two categories “A and B”.

The shows of the second day begin on Friday with the third round, which is intended for three-year-old fillies of two categories “A and B”, and the fourth round for mares aged 4 to 5 years, followed by the fifth round for mares aged 6-7 years, and then the sixth round for mares aged 8 years and older.

The performances of the third day, “Saturday”, will start at three o’clock in the afternoon with the races of the male categories, where the seventh set is devoted to foals of one year of age and has been divided into two categories “A and B”, followed by the eighth set for foals of two years of age, and then the ninth set for foals of three years of age.

The activities of the closing day “Sunday” begin with the tenth round for stallions from 4 to 6 years, followed by the eleventh round for stallions aged 6-7 years, and the qualifying matches conclude with the twelfth round, which is for stallions of 8 years and over.

The performances conclude with championship runs for local production, which are six runs that start with the one-year-old foals championship, then the foals championship, followed by the mares championship, and then the one-year-old foals, the foals championship, and the championships conclude with the stallions championship.