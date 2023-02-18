And Turkish media reported that a child and two others were recovered alive from under the rubble in the city of Antakya, in the southern Turkish state of Hatay, 296 hours after the devastating earthquake.

Video footage of the rescue operation showed that the supervising team transferred the three survivors to an ambulance and then to the hospital.

Yesterday, Friday, rescue teams managed to pull out a person in his forties after he spent 278 hours under the rubble of his house in Hatay state.

According to the Anatolia correspondent, the teams rescued Hakan Yasin Oglu, who is about 45 years old, from under the rubble of his destroyed house in the “Defneh” neighborhood of Hatay state.

The man was treated and taken to the hospital as soon as he was recovered, according to the Turkish TV channel “TRT”.

This comes as the number of victims of the eastern Mediterranean earthquake, which struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on the sixth of this month, has risen to more than 45,000.

In Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu announced that the death toll from the earthquakes has risen to 39,672, while search and rescue operations are continuing with the participation of about 265,000 rescuers, volunteers and others in the earthquake zones.

In Syria, the death toll has risen to more than 6,000, according to various reports.