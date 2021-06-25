The 296 GTB is Ferrari’s third plug-in hybrid that excludes limited-edition vehicles. It comes after the SF90 Stradale in 2019 and the convertible version of the SF90 Spyder last year.

Ferrari’s chief marketing and commercial affairs officer, Enrico Gallera, said the 296 GTB had created a new segment.

“If the SF90 was built for the ultimate in performance, then this one is for the ultimate in driving pleasure,” he said in an online presentation. “We expect this to also help us attract customers who don’t drive a Ferrari now.”

The price of the two-seater is 269,000 euros (321,000 dollars), and it goes up to 302,000 euros for the high-performance “Aceto Fiorano” version. Its top speed will exceed 330 kilometers per hour.

The Italian company, known worldwide for its galloping horse and red racing cars, is preparing its first fully electric model in 2025.

“It’s a process that started two years ago,” Galera said. “We are dealing with regulations and the task of reducing emissions.”

Ferrari and its competitors are scrambling over how to convert their lines to electric cars without losing the high performance that underpins their exorbitant prices.

The 296 GTB will be fitted with a turbocharged six-cylinder engine in the center of the rear, making it the first road car with such a Ferrari-branded engine, but these engines have roots dating back to the 1950s in Ferrari racing cars.

Ferrari road cars are usually powered by 12-cylinder engines or more powerful than that, but they are also more polluting.

However, the six-cylinder engine, along with a 122 kW electric motor, can produce a whopping 830 horsepower.