The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 242,159 new examinations yesterday, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection, counting and isolating cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and those in contact with it and isolating them. At the state level, 2,959 new cases of the virus were detected.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 408 thousand and 236 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 14 people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the Corona virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1310 cases.

The Ministry of Health expressed its condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry announced that 1,901 new cases of those infected with the Coronavirus have recovered, and that they fully recover from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 391,205 cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 30,544 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine yesterday.

Thus, the total doses provided by it are 6 million 265 thousand and 860 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 63.35 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

• 242,159 examinations conducted by the Ministry of Health as part of its plans to expand the scope of examinations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

