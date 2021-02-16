Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City is implementing a number of development projects in Shakhbout City, which contribute to providing service facilities that contribute to improving the quality of life.

The municipality reported that the current year will witness the completion of the internal roads and infrastructure project for 354 residential plots in Shakhbout City, at a cost of Dhs295,663,380.

The municipality explained to “Al-Ittihad” that the project’s works include the construction of internal roads and infrastructure for 354 residential plots, in addition to works (communications, sanitation, water and electricity works) and the implementation of all works related to road construction, which include curbstone and tile works for pavements, as well as street lighting Drainage of rain water, construct future ferries, road planning and traffic signs.

In the details, the project includes the construction of internal roads and infrastructure serving the current and future plots of 9.5 km, the installation of traffic signs, the construction of surface parking and pedestrian paths.

It also includes the implementation of 16.4 km of sewage networks, 10.3 km of rainwater drainage, 10.8 km of drinking water, 12 km of irrigation water, 27.4 km of communication lines networks and an 8.7 km cycling track. And the green belt is 11.5 km long, in addition to the construction of 64 power substations.