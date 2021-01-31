The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 184,260 new examinations during the past 24 hours, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and their contacts, and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations contributed to the detection of 2,948 new cases of the virus. This brings the total number of registered cases to 303,609 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 12 people as a result of the repercussions of the injury. This brings the number of deaths in the country to 850 cases.

She expressed her regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling on the community members to abide by the instructions and adhere to social distancing. And it announced that 4,189 new cases of people infected with the virus had fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease. Thus, the total number of recoveries is 276,958 cases.





