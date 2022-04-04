The number of social assistance disbursed by the Ministry of Community Development has reached 90,588 since the activation of the “Social Assistance Request” service, according to the latest data announced by the ministry, which Emirates Today viewed an electronic copy of, at a time when the service ranked first in services. The most used during the current year, within the list of services provided by the ministry, as the number of service requests reached 2,928 requests since the beginning of the year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, had ordered the day before yesterday, the disbursement of an amount of 340 million dirhams to beneficiaries of social assistance at the state level, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, in addition to the aid that is paid to them monthly. , within the social support provided to all eligible groups.

The ministry relies on a number of legal criteria when studying applications submitted to it for social security assistance, announcing its details with clear explanations through its smart and electronic channels.

These standards are determined based on the provisions of Federal Law No. 2 of 2001, relating to social security. Social assistance is entitled to the categories that include the widow, the divorced, the people of determination, senior citizens, the orphan, the unknown parent, the unmarried girl, the morbidly disabled, the married student, the prisoner’s family, the financially disabled, the abandoned, the female citizen married to a foreigner, the divorced woman and the foreign widow The woman who married a citizen and bore him children, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. 2 of 2001, regarding social security.

The Ministry considers applications submitted to it, taking into account the circumstances and changes that occur in the lives and capabilities of the beneficiaries, as it is keen to provide the required support in periods that witness a lot of psychological and social pressures, such as those experienced by some families as a result of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic.

The criteria and conditions on the basis of which social assistance is disbursed to eligible persons include that an unmarried female citizen under the age of 35 receives social assistance, provided that she has a share of the father’s retirement pension, and that her request is subject to the examination of the aid committee.

The conditions stipulate that a divorced woman prior to consummation does not have the right to obtain social assistance, based on the law’s definition of a divorced woman as every woman who has been divorced and whose legal waiting period has expired. Since the divorced woman in this case does not have iddat, she cannot obtain social assistance.

According to the conditions, a divorced woman and a non-national widow is entitled to receive social assistance, provided that she is a custodian of her citizen children inside the country, and this is proven by a custody certificate issued by one of the Sharia courts in the country.

The conditions refer to the forfeiture of the beneficiary’s right to the amount due if he does not spend it after three months, and his right to assistance forfeits permanently if the owner does not claim it within six months from the date of disbursing the amount to him, unless he provides an excuse accepted by the Aid Committee.

The conditions stipulate that individuals who have a health disability, who are not of working age, shall not receive social assistance, because they are not responsible for themselves or their families.

It also confirms that the person who has resigned from his job is not among the categories deserving of assistance. It is also not possible to add the son who resigned from his work to helping the family, because the son has left the definition of the family by obtaining a job, based on the laws of the state, which seeks with all its various agencies to make its children active and productive citizens.

• 90,588, the number of social assistance disbursed by the Ministry of Community Development since the activation of the “Request for Social Assistance” service.



