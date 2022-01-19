The Abu Dhabi Media Office warns that cases of the “Covid-19” virus have witnessed a remarkable increase since the beginning of January, after months of continuous decline. He called on members of society to show a sense of responsibility in the face of this pandemic and to adhere to precautionary measures in order to preserve public health.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority indicated that the bet now is on social responsibility, and adherence to precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of “Covid-19”.

In detail, the statistics, issued by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, showed that the average daily examinations, during the last week until January 18, amounted to 380,610 examinations, with an average of 3848.3 examinations per 100,000 inhabitants.

The percentage of positive injuries from examinations was 0.8%, while the average daily injuries amounted to 2,904.2 injuries, with an average of 29.4 injuries per 100,000 people.

The average daily recovery cases were 1,098.7, with an average of 11.1 per 100,000, while the death rate from injuries was 0.1%, which is one of the lowest in the world.

For her part, the Director of the Department of Communicable Diseases at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the whole world is witnessing a significant increase in cases of “Covid-19” due to the mutant “Omicron”, but the increase in the Emirates It was later than some other countries, such as European countries or South Africa.

She said: “(Omicron) is a mutant of the Corona virus, but the difference is that the mutations in (Omicron) are different from previous mutations, and most of the change was mainly the protein on the protein shell, and it is clearly noticeable in all countries of the world is the speed of its spread. , where the speed of its spread is more than 70 times compared to the (delta) mutant, and this is the reason for the unprecedented global numbers of injuries,” noting that “this means that the infected person who was transmitting the infection to two or three family members is now transmitting it to most family members.” Because of the rapid spread and multiplication of the virus.

Al-Hosani added: “The good thing about the matter is that the proliferation of the mutant (Omicron) is concentrated in the upper respiratory tract, and therefore complications are less, and usually it does not go down to the lung, so the patient does not suffer from acute pneumonia, and he is forced to enter the hospital and intensive care. The rate of hospital admissions and the death rate as well, compared to the number of injured are very low,” noting that the international concern due to the high number of injuries is due to the fear that this will lead to pressure on the health sectors.

She stressed that the UAE is one of the most countries in the world in conducting examinations, which helps in early detection and early intervention to control cases, noting that with the rapid spread of mutants, the focus is on the groups most vulnerable to complications from the elderly and individuals who have chronic diseases.

She called on community members to go to hospitals if they were injured for evaluation and appropriate medical treatment.

