Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology, Head of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, revealed that the rate of readiness of public schools to receive students in the new academic year has reached 100%, due to concerted efforts and continued work from all of the Foundation’s teams, indicating that the Foundation has implemented all its comprehensive plans for the year. The new academic year (2023-2024), to ensure the provision of the best standards related to improving the educational environment in the public education sector.

This came during a press conference organized today by the Media Office of the UAE government and the Emirates Foundation for School Education to announce the institution’s preparations for the new academic year, in Emirates Towers, which was attended by the Director General of the Foundation, Eng. Muhammad Al Qassim, and the Acting Executive Director of the School Development Sector, Hessa Rashid and Acting Executive Director of the School Operations Sector in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri.

She explained that the Foundation’s teams, before the end of the last academic year, began to develop a road map and action plan to prepare for the new academic year, which included raising the readiness of schools and qualifying some of them to receive students with the aim of providing all the requirements for achieving an optimal start for the academic year.

Al-Amiri indicated that the Foundation is moving forward in cooperation with all partners in order to develop the national educational system and provide it with the elements of its leadership in line with the vision of the wise leadership, which has placed education at the top of its priorities as the main pillar of all comprehensive development plans in the country.

She emphasized that the public education sector has become highly competitive, thanks to the support and visions of the leadership of the UAE, which made education the UAE’s first investment, indicating that public schools will witness this year the enrollment of more than 20,000 male and female students transferring from the private education sector to the government sector.

Al Amiri said: “We start the new academic year by launching a specialized training week, which aims to raise the readiness of the educational field cadres, including teachers and educational leaders, and refine their competencies and experiences through the latest developments in teaching and learning practices, in addition to strengthening the role of educational leaders in providing the optimal educational environment within the community.” school.”

She drew attention to the participation of 23,492 educational staff in the Specialized Training Week, which included in its version for this year 165 training workshops and educational forums that covered various disciplines and educational aspects, in addition to training on the latest technical applications with the aim of employing them in developing educational methods, which is reflected in the efforts to raise students’ standards and improve The quality of education and its outputs, and the number of training hours reached 656 hours.

During her speech at the conference, Al-Amiri stressed that the institution is fully keen to update its educational policies related to all elements of the educational process, as it has developed development plans that it will implement at the beginning of the new academic year, in a way that guarantees an improvement in the quality of its educational outputs in terms of knowledge and skills, in line with the rapid developments in the education sector globally.

She indicated that the new academic year will witness the opening of 14 new schools in various emirates of the country, as part of the institution’s plan to keep pace with the population expansion in the country and meet the increasing demand for government education services.

For his part, Eng. Muhammad Al-Qassim confirmed that the institution began preparation work for the new academic year nearly six months ago, and formed internal teams to implement plans that included all aspects of the educational process, starting with equipping the infrastructure, modernizing and maintaining school buildings, passing by introducing school uniforms, and ending with raising the readiness of students. Educational staff.

He added that in the context of keenness to provide an educational infrastructure that keeps pace with the development witnessed by the education sector at all levels, a team of specialists was formed to carry out maintenance for each school separately, in parallel with conducting a comprehensive survey of all public schools at the state level, and this was done in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. Infrastructure Development and modernization works for 30 schools have been completed, and 47 schools have been replaced.

Al Qassim reviewed the efforts of the Emirates Foundation for School Education aimed at improving its services related to school transport, pointing out that, in cooperation with its service providers, it has worked to raise the readiness of the 4,800 school buses and ensure that they comply with the best security and safety standards in this field, and 78 buses have been added. A completely new school bus fleet for school transport to secure students’ daily trip to and from their schools.

And he mentioned that 3,600 computers will be distributed to students according to the distribution mechanism related to the movement of students between the three academic levels, in addition to providing government schools with 2,187 interactive projectors, to be used in various academic subjects.

Al-Qasim also indicated that about 10 million copies of school curricula books have been printed, as public schools in various emirates of the country will start distributing them to students on the first day of school, explaining that distribution processes will be monitored and monitored to ensure the highest standards of transparency.

He explained that the Foundation was keen to make the school uniform available to parents two months before the start of the school year, as it was launched during the month of July 2023 in more than 50 sales outlets nationwide, in addition to providing the option to obtain it through the website, in order to improve the experience of parents in the preparation. For the new academic year, indicating that 600,000 school uniforms have been distributed in various sales outlets. His Excellency also confirmed that the Al-Ajyal Schools model, which includes 18 schools this year, will receive more than 13,000 students.

Al-Qasim pointed out that the Foundation devotes special attention to expanding the scope of extra-curricular activities in all its schools because of their great importance in improving the outputs of the educational system and developing students’ skills in many vital areas such as artificial intelligence and arts of all kinds, as the Foundation intends to implement more than 450 extra-curricular activities for students. next academic year.