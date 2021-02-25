New step in the vaccine campaign against Covid-19 with the entry into the dance of general practitioners. The latter can vaccinate in their practice patients aged 50 to 64 (inclusive) who present with comorbidities (cardiovascular disease, obesity, cancer under treatment, diabetes, chronic respiratory pathologies, etc.). About 2.5 million people are affected, according to an estimate from the Ministry of Health. Within companies, occupational physicians will also be able to perform injections for eligible volunteer employees.

The target age group was defined with regard to the vaccine administered, AstraZeneca serum. The data of this vaccine “Not yet strong enough” concerning its use in people over 65 years old, the High Authority for Health (HAS) recommended, at the beginning of February, not to inject it to people over 64 years old, who can benefit from vaccines at Messenger RNA from Pfizer or Moderna.

Logistical challenge of vial conservation

29,000 voluntary general practitioners have ordered, announced the MG France union at a press conference on Wednesday 24 February. However, to date, doctors have received only one vial each, enough to vaccinate 10 people. A logistical headache, knowing that once opened, the contents of a vial must be administered within 6 hours if kept at room temperature, or within 48 hours if stored in the refrigerator. Enough to force general practitioners to set up an almost military vaccination schedule to avoid losing doses.

Logistic equations to be solved which are coupled, in some cases, from “Supply difficulties”, said union vice-president Margot Bayart. “A new delivery must take place on February 28, but reduced to 500,000 doses, less than what was expected”, detailed for his part its president, Jacques Battistoni. This management of the shortage worries general practitioners, who fear having to “Convince some patients to be vaccinated and then be forced to cancel the appointment for lack of doses”, underlined Margot Bayart.

Request for quotas for precarious people

In addition, so far, the vaccine system implemented in France has revealed “That a certain number of eligible patients struggle to access vaccination”, exposed Jacques Battistoni . “These are people with little or no connection, isolated or insecure”, he added, pointing out that it is also often “Most exposed” at the risk of infection. The union calls for the establishment of “Meeting quotas” reserved for these populations, as well as for health professionals.

Finally, GPs explained the need to “Reassure the population” in the face of side effects observed following injections administered to nursing staff under the age of 50. The National Medicines Agency (ANSM) indicated on February 19 that the presence of “ flu-like syndromes, often very intense (high fever, body aches, headaches) ”, could be observed in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca serum “Overwhelmingly under 50”. But “The average age of people experiencing these side effects is around 31”, indicated Jacques Battistoni. “The age group affected by this new stage of vaccination is less likely to develop these symptoms”, he added. For its part, the ANSM considered that these side effects do not call into question “The benefit / risk ratio of the vaccine”.