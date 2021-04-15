Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Eng. Saif Al-Shara, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, confirmed that an integrated system of procedures is followed to maintain the flexibility of food supply chains and to ensure their permanent availability in all circumstances and throughout the year, especially in some consumer seasons such as the month of Ramadan. Al-Fadhil, reflected positively on the volume of consignments of live animal heads (sheep and cows) received from 70 countries around the world, during the period from the first of January to the end of March of this year, (290,991) heads, of which (284,265) were sheep, and (6,726) Head from cows.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Al-Shara explained that the ministry is keen to ensure the continuity and flexibility of food supply chains in all cases, which is a strategic priority. It works according to an integrated system of procedures, including ensuring the highest standards of food safety and the continuity and flexibility of services provided to consumers by providing Its electronic and smart channels are all, especially the services concerned with enhancing the sustainability of food supply chains, whether from domestic or imported products, crops and live animals.

Sharaa sword

He stressed that the safety of meat and its products is at the top of the ministry’s priorities in light of the growing consumer demand for it, as the documents accompanying the consignments coming from the approved slaughterhouses through the state outlets, which include the halal certificate for meat products or the halal slaughter certificate for meat consignments issued by bodies approved by the state, And the certificate of origin and health certificate, the procedure of sensory examination, the taking of samples to conduct the necessary laboratory examinations, and the taking of measures against everyone who handles food without a license, and in violation of the legislation related to food safety and the provisions of Islamic Sharia, according to the legislation in force, and in a manner that guarantees the circulation of healthy and safe halal meat for human consumption.

Streamlined entry of goods

He stressed that the ministry is working according to a plan aimed at raising the efficiency and speed of the services provided at the border crossings, specifically the quarantine services and the examination of incoming consignments, which ensures the smooth flow of food commodities entering the country, with the commitment to apply the standards that guarantee the safety of the imported food product, and within these procedures strengthening the cadres of Agricultural engineers, laboratory technicians, and veterinary quarantine doctors prepare work shift schedules at the consignment entry points and disclose them, conduct the necessary examinations as soon as possible, and enhance the efficiency of the examinations and work procedures of the national laboratories affiliated with them, and by ensuring their presence and availability in the state outlets, and raising their operational efficiency and quality through Employing the latest technologies, in accordance with international best practices.

Concerning the total consignments of live animals that were introduced to the local market during the last period in order to enhance their availability in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, Shara said: The number of sheep imported to the country during the period from January 1 to the end of March 2021 reached (284,265) head compared to (232,662) head For the same period last year, an increase of approximately 22% over last year, and the number of cows imported to the country during the period from January 1 to the end of March 2021 reached (6,726) heads compared to (4,465) heads for the same period last year, an increase of 50%. Approximately, pointing out that the total number of slaughterhouses approved for the export of red and white meat and their products (chilled and frozen) to the UAE, during the period from the first of January to the end of March of this year, reached (165) slaughterhouses distributed in (64) countries around the world.

He stated that if the approved slaughterhouses are found not to comply with the health conditions and conditions related to the halal system, and this is confirmed through periodic evaluation visits by the technical teams or in the event that there are reports from the competent authorities about the incoming consignments not matching these requirements, then their approval is canceled immediately to ensure the preservation of Food safety and public health.

Approved markets

On ways to expand in the markets approved for the export of food products, Al-Shara stressed that this expansion represents one of the main axes that the Ministry seeks to promote permanently, through agreements, mutual appropriations and cooperation with the regulatory authorities in those countries, pointing to a sample of results in this regard, represented in Importing red and white meat and its products (chilled and frozen) from 64 countries, mainly poultry meat from Brazil and the United States of America, lamb and goat meat from Australia and New Zealand, and beef from Pakistan and Brazil.

And he indicated that the Ministry has worked to develop and design programs to encourage the participation of the private sector in the animal sectors, in order to ensure the opening of new high-quality, safe import sources, and the adoption of new quarries for the export of live animals to the country, as it approved (105) countries within the updated list of countries approved for the export of live animals. , Which includes camels, cows, sheep, goats, birds and chicks, one day old, in addition to the hatching eggs.