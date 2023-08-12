The first phase of the Ajman Holy Quran Award was launched in its seventeenth session, with the participation of 290 contestants, including 36 citizens.

Tariq Al-Awadi, Director General of the Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi Foundation, thanked His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the patron of the center, for serving the Noble Qur’an and encouraging its people and following up with His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council for the award’s work. The competition is a blessed extension of what characterizes the Emirate of Ajman.

The first stage of the award included the competition of mothers of the Hamid Center and the competition of students of the Hamid Center exclusively. The arbitration committees began their work in the first qualifiers (remotely) and through the electronic system of the center, which currently covers all the work of the award.