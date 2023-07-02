This is a story that must begin to be told at the end. A painful ending, which we all wish we had avoided. Andrés Escobar Saldarriaga, who had the personality and courage to return to the country and face the failure of the Colombian National Team in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, ended up assassinated on July 2, 1994. Weeks before he had written a column in EL TIEMPO, which he closed with the following sentence: “Life does not end here.”

Death ended a brilliant career, which very surely was going to overcome that own goal he scored in the game against the United States, which meant his elimination from the World Cup. Emissaries from Milan, from Italy, were already looking at him to take him away. He was barely 27 years old. And his career had been brilliant.

Already at his school, Calasanz, in Medellín, Andrés began to stand out in soccer. His brother, Santiago, was already a professional soccer player. National Athletic. In the end, sport seemed to win the race for study and Andrés did not finish his high school at that institution, because of his poor grades. He did it at the Conrado González, almost by commitment. What he wanted to be was a footballer. And he did it very well: he played creation midfielder.

Carlos ‘Pisces’ Restrepo, who directed the Antioquia National Team, saw him play and gave him advice. He suggested playing as a central defender, to take better advantage of his characteristics: good height, good passing game and security to play from the bottom. Before turning 18, after a short campaign in his department team, he bought Nacional.

Hannibal ‘Mano’ Ruiz brought him closer to the professional team and gave him the opportunity to play his first game, a friendly against the Selection of Uruguay, in which Andrés acted as a left back. But it was in 1987, already with Francisco Maturana in command, when he played his first official match, against Cúcuta Deportivo. It would take something more for it to consolidate. And that is called destiny.

Nacional’s starting left-footed center back was Nolberto Molina, a defender who made up for his short stature with an extraordinary sense of location and an enormous ability to jump. Maturana’s assistant was Hugo Gallego, who had been Molina’s partner in the DIM. One day, the two argued in training, Maturana sided with Gallego and Molina left the team. Escobar assumed responsibility, with just 20 years.

The following year, and against all the voices that criticized his youth and lack of experience, Escobar was already the head of the Colombian National Team. And so he appeared, among the 11 starters, on May 24, 1988, to face England at Wembley. There he scored the most important goal of his career.

“I went looking for the header because he trusted me and because we were at a disadvantage. It wasn’t fair because of what we had done.” he told the journalist Fabio Poveda Márquez in 1990. And that header, after a corner kick by Alexis García, not only meant the tie: it was the international baptism of a Selection that a year before, still without Andrés, had dazzled in the Copa America in Argentina.

1989 was an unforgettable year for Escobar. He won the Copa Libertadores and was also part of the team that returned to a World Cup after 28 years.. In Italy 1990, he was in the ideal team of the first phase. Parma made him an offer, but he had already made the leap to Europe, to Young Boys, from Switzerland, where he failed to adapt. He returned to his beloved Nacional to win the League in 1991.

A knee injury took him out of the 1993 Copa América and the 1994 qualifying round for the United States. That is why he was not in the famous 5-0 against Argentina. But as soon as he was able to play again, he returned to claim his position.

He never lacked a smile, a word of encouragement, neither for his teammates nor for his fans. Escobar never made a rude mistake on a court. He was leader. He was a very solid centre-back. That’s why he hurt his death so much. It took him many years to find a center back of his level and with his leadership.

Data sheet

Andres Escobar Saldarriaga

Born: March 13, 1967

Teams: National (1987-94) and Young Boys (1990).

Games played in Colombia: 220

Goals: 17

Taken from the book ‘Play, boys!’ by José Orlando Ascencio (Intermediate Publishers, 2018)

