OPEN (SONDRIO). The victim of the fatal accident that occurred this afternoon on the ski slopes of Aprica (Sondrio), in Valtellina, is a 29-year-old tourist (and not 20 as indicated at first). His name was John Pieroni and resided in Liguria, in La Spezia. He was spending the Epiphany holidays in the holiday resort on the border with the province of Brescia.

During a descent in the Magnolta area, the skier crashed into a snow cannon. The impact was very violent. Among the first to rescue the young man were the policemen-skiers of the State Police of the Sondrio police headquarters, always engaged in rescue and rescue services at the ski lifts.

A little later the communication of the death to the Sondrio prosecutor’s office, directed by Piero Basilone, who opened an investigation.