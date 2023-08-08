Tragedy in Licata, a 29-year-old pregnant girl found dead at home, with her even the baby she was carrying didn’t make it

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened late in the morning of Monday 7 August. Unfortunately one 29 years old pregnant was found lifeless inside her home. Despite being transported to the hospital, there was nothing more they could do for her and her baby.

All are in progress investigations appropriate for this heartbreaking affair, which led to the sudden disappearance of a woman. The husband decided to present a complaint.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in morning of Monday 7 August. Precisely in the small town of Licatalocated in the province of Agrigento.

The information that has emerged is still fragmentary. The investigators are working to understand what happened and above all, the cause which led to his sudden death.

From what has come in the last few hours, the first to sound the alarm was a relative. The latter once entered the home of the family of origin Moroccan but in Italy for several years, he found the woman lifeless on the ground.

This is where the desperate call to health care started. Doctors arrived on site within minutes and quickly realized the situation severity of the situation.

The death of the 29-year-old pregnant woman and the investigations

The doctors soon realized it was there ongoing bleeding. So with the hope of being able to save her life, they arranged for her to be hospitalized promptly San Giacomo d’Altopasso.

However, a few minutes after arriving at the hospital, they realized that it was no longer there for her nothing to do and also for the little one she was carrying. The young mother only had 29 years old.

The husband saw the severe and heartbreaking losses he has suffered, decided to present a complaint. As a result, the investigators who intervened decided to dispose of the autopsy, to understand what is the cause that led to his death. There will be more updates on this episode.