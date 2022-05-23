A 29 year old girl was hit by a car on a sidewalk in Verona. The accident took a long time near Porta Vescovo. While walking on the sidewalk, the young woman was met by a car at full speed which took her in full. The driver attempted to escape. He was drunk. Unfortunately the young woman did not make it.

The incident took place in Verona near Porta Vescovo early in the day. The 29-year-old was walking with a friend on a sidewalk when a pirate car at insane speed crashed into the poor girl who didn’t make it.

The car, in fact, hit her in full and she died practically on the spot due to the strong impact she had with the vehicle. Driving was a man who tried to escape. The agents intervened immediately on the spot together with the 118 rescuers they found that he was drunk.

Driving the Volkswagen Polo who killed the 29-year-old girl, a 26-year-old man from Verona, who tried to escape after the accident without helping the girl and her friend. A local police patrol soon found him near a nightclub.

Subjected to alcohol test, the young 26-year-old hit-and-run driver had a very high blood alcohol level, three times higher than the limits imposed by law for driving a vehicle. The investigations into the case continue with the coordination of the prosecutor Alberto Sergi.

29-year-old girl hit by a car on the sidewalk: the hijacker tried to escape

According to what was reconstructed by the agents, the boy lost control of the vehicle by pointing the car towards the sidewalk. Witnesses speak of a terrifying impact.

The victim had been living in our country for some time, while his family is still in Morocco. She worked in a pizzeria.