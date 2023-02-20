Home page World

From: Ines Alberti

Auri Kananen is a cleaning worker with body and soul – and thus became famous on TikTok. © private

The dirtier an apartment is, the more exciting it becomes for Auri Kananen. She voluntarily cleans downright “horror houses” – just for fun. And even for free.

Frankfurt – For Auri Kananen no stain is too stubborn, no stench too repulsive and no mold culture too wild. When most people would probably knock on their last meal in disgust, it really blossoms. The 29-year-old Finnish woman cleans very dirty and littered apartments – voluntarily and free of charge. And this unusual passion made her famous on social networks.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Are you normal?’ No I’m not! I must be a bit crazy,” Auri admits when she talks about her passion for cleaning. It all began when she was a teenager working as a cleaner, she tells the Frankfurter Neue Presse from IPPEN.MEDIA when she is present at the Ambiente living and lifestyle fair in Frankfurt in February. Her mother had already worked in the field.

An apartment in Düsseldorf, before and after Auri Kananen tackled her. © Photos: private; Collage: Editors

Young woman cleans dirty houses for free

Realizing her strength in cleaning, she decided to study Hospitality Management after school. In the meantime, her mother has founded her own cleaning company, says Auri, where she says she first worked as a cleaner and later as a trainer.

In addition to her full-time job, however, a hobby developed: At the weekend, Auri cleaned friends’ apartments. “I don’t like sitting in front of the TV, I prefer to do something with my hands,” says the 29-year-old. She shared videos of it on social media. The first noticeably successful one went viral in Germany – Auri filmed cleaning the inside of a friend’s BMW. From then on, her videos with cleaning tips and crazy before and after comparisons enjoyed enormous popularity.

Cleaning power with heart and soul: Auri Kananen also in action in Germany

At some point, a follower contacted her and asked for help because he was unable to keep his apartment clean due to his mental health. The inquiries from all over the world increased and from then on Auri took on a new project from weekend to weekend. In addition to Finland, she also cleans in Sweden, Great Britain, Switzerland and Germany.

The free cleaning became Auri’s full-time job. However, she says: “Cleaning is my relaxation. The real work is social media.” This is also how she earns her money. And by two cleaning agent manufacturers who became aware of them through their videos and became their sponsors.

For Auri, the dirtier the better. She even calls the worst – or as she says “best” – house she has cleaned so far “horror house”. “I couldn’t see the ground and there were so many rats and rat droppings,” enthuses the Finn. “The homeowners hadn’t seen their own kitchen in three years because there was so much junk in there. We took out the garbage with a snow shovel, it was terrific.” And for that she gets a lot of encouragement in the TikTok comments:

“This woman can do magic 😳🥰”

“You must have a strong immune system 😳”

“Sometimes I worry about you and think you should wear a hazmat suit 😳

“The mice will be so confused when they come home 😭😂”

“You not only clean their house, you give them a second chance in their lives”

“How can you ever feel clean again after cleaning that? I would feel contaminated forever”

“You’re an angel!”

“Simply satisfying”: Finn loves her job as a cleaner

But she draws the line at messie houses: Because they are full of things that the residents want to keep, she can’t throw anything away. The people she helps are often depressed and don’t want to keep all the rubbish, but they can’t remove it on their own. Rubbish and dirt often build up for years. And it is precisely this type of long-term soiling that Auri Kananen is drawn to.

“I just love it when time has created many different stains. People can’t create it, time creates it,” says the TikTok star, fascinated. A layer of dust that has accumulated over several years can be cleaned within minutes. “It’s just satisfying.” And the fact that many see the job as disgusting and that it generally has little prestige doesn’t deter Auri: “I’m super proud of what I do.”

Three tips from cleaning expert Auri Kananen