Traffic departments across the country recorded 29 accidents due to fatigue and drowsiness that some drivers suffer from while driving, according to the Ministry of Interior’s statistics on traffic accidents that occurred last year according to the type of accident.

The accidents that occurred due to fatigue and drowsiness were divided into 25 accidents in Abu Dhabi, two accidents in Dubai, and two accidents in Ras Al Khaimah.

In the year 2022, 37 accidents were recorded nationwide, due to fatigue and drowsiness, distributed among 28 accidents in Abu Dhabi, two accidents in Dubai, four accidents in Sharjah, one accident in Umm Al Quwain, and two accidents in Ras Al Khaimah. According to official police reports, the country’s roads have witnessed several accidents over the past years due to fatigue and drowsiness, some of which have led to the death of people and injury to others. They warn vehicle drivers who drive their vehicles during land travel of the complications of feeling tired and drowsy while driving, which increases the risk of The incidence of car accidents, and that dozing off for a split second while driving may result in a fatal accident.

In a related context, drivers confirmed to “Emarat Al Youm” that they had experienced drowsiness while driving, especially during the month of Ramadan, due to staying up late and not getting enough sleep, while studies and experts have warned that snoozing even for one second while driving could cause a fatal accident.

The driver, Karim Mahmoud, said that he fell asleep while driving, due to staying up late and not getting enough sleep, and almost caused an accident. He advised stopping the vehicle in a safe place when feeling sleepy, so that the driver does not fall into the doze phase and cause an accident with fatal consequences.

Sayed Ezzat stated that the danger of drowsiness lies in the fact that it causes the driver to lose the ability to concentrate and pay attention while driving, and thus increases the possibility of fatal accidents occurring on the road, especially if he falls asleep temporarily, pointing out the importance of not driving the vehicle under any circumstances when feeling tired or tired. Drowsiness, to protect the lives of the driver and road users.

Other drivers reported that overcoming drowsiness is one of the most prominent challenges they face while driving a vehicle on the roads, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, due to changing sleeping habits and long stays.

They stated that they had gone through similar experiences due to staying up late for long periods of time and not getting enough sleep, noting the importance of increasing awareness campaigns from the concerned authorities in this regard, especially with the start of the summer season and long-distance land travel.

Recent studies have confirmed that the effect of drowsiness on the driver is similar to the effect of alcohol, while traffic experts and police agencies, as part of ongoing awareness campaigns, have urged drivers, when feeling drowsy or stressed, to stop the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road to rest.

Police departments advised drivers to follow instructions to avoid falling asleep while driving, including stopping their vehicles when they feel tired and sleepy, and getting some rest to increase driver activity and concentration during a long travel trip that requires high mental fitness. They also advised people who suffer from chronic diseases not to drive their vehicles. After taking medications that increase drowsiness, such as anti-allergy medications, psychiatric medications, and pain relievers.

As part of its awareness campaigns, Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers against continuing to drive a vehicle when feeling sleepy or tired, noting that sleepiness causes serious traffic accidents such as jumping a red light, sudden deviation, etc. She stressed the importance of getting enough sleep and rest before driving a vehicle.