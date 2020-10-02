England: Outside Goldsmith College in London, a truck carrying 29 thousand kilos of carrots was brought and dumped on the road outside a campus. A person shared a picture of a carrot lying on the road on Twitter and wrote, “Does anyone know why so many carrots were thrown on the road outside a university campus?”

The reason for this was done when Goldsmith College said that it is part of the art done by a student of his college. It is being told that the college student is part of Rafil Parvez’s project.

Back in London for just a few hours, watching an articulated lorry tip 3 tonnes of carrots outside an art gallery because Goldsmiths pic.twitter.com/k8xkGYfSFh – ???? ⤵️ ???? (@xenogothic) September 29, 2020

After which Parvez himself said that this is the carrot that the UK food industry does not need, but it is tried to show that people are not earning in this work. It will now be removed from here and distributed in Animal Farm. At the same time, the situation of tension on this matter was seen to be created when the farmers did not like that their pride was being used as a demonstration in this way.

It is being told that the college administration has removed the carrots from there, and sent them for animals. At the same time, various types of comments were seen on the entire social media.