Premature babies were evacuated from Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, after it turned into a focus of military operations in recent days and the Israeli army ordered its evacuation.

While the director of hospitals in the Gaza Strip confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Sunday that 31 premature babies had been evacuated from the hospital, it was not immediately clear why only 29 of them arrived in Egypt.

In previous statements to Sky News Arabia, Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said on Monday that 32 premature Palestinian babies are likely to arrive in Egyptian territory today (Monday).

Abdel Ghaffar explained that the health authorities in Egypt have made all arrangements to receive these children, noting that he will receive them at the Rafah land crossing, according to what our correspondent reported.

He added that hospitals in North Sinai and its nearby governorates and a number of Cairo governorates receive wounded and injured Palestinians, and provide them with all aspects of health care, whether they are wounded by Israeli bombing or suffer from chronic diseases and cancer.