In the last federal election, the AfD’s election result was traced back to protest voters. Polls showedthat voters the AfD Voted for the AfD mainly out of disappointment with the other parties and less out of conviction. This picture is likely to be different after the federal election in 2021.

It is already evident that more than half of AfD voters are now latently or manifestly right-wing extremists. This is the conclusion reached by the Bertelsmann Foundation based on a representative online survey with 10,055 participants from June 2020.

Overall, according to the study, eight percent of those eligible to vote in Germany have a unified right-wing extremist view of the world. The strong concentration of these voters in the AfD is new. Among AfD voters, almost every third voter (29 percent) is right-wing extremist, another quarter (27 percent) represent latently right-wing extremist attitudes.

94 percent at least latently xenophobic

In order to measure these attitudes, the Bertelsmann Stiftung asked for consent to various statements. In the dimension of “advocating a right-wing dictatorship”, for example, they asked whether they agreed to the sentence: “We should have a leader who rules Germany with a strong hand for the good of all”. In the area of ​​“trivializing National Socialism”, the participants could relate to the sentence: “Without the extermination of the Jews, Hitler would be seen as a great statesman today”. And in the “Social Darwinism” category, among other things, they asked whether they agreed to the following statement: “Actually, Germans are naturally superior to other peoples”.

If the participants agreed with the statements on average “predominantly” or “completely”, the researchers assumed that the respective attitude was “manifest”. If they predominantly agreed with at least “partly partly”, there is talk of a “latent” presence of the respective attitude.

While only five percent of all eligible voters supported a right-wing dictatorship, it was 15 percent of AfD voters and a latent total of 50 percent. And while a fifth of all eligible voters represent xenophobic views such as “Foreigners only come here to take advantage of our welfare state”, 65 percent of AfD voters do. A total of 94 percent of all AfD voters are therefore latently xenophobic.

It was also surveyed how populist the AfD voters are. Right-wing populist attitudes turned out to be a less extreme form of right-wing extremist attitudes, the authors write. Overall, almost three quarters (73 percent) of all AfD voters are either clearly populist (38 percent) or at least partially populist (35 percent). In the end, the proportion of non-populist and at the same time not right-wing extremist AfD voters is only 13 percent.

With regard to the AfD, the study comes to the following conclusion: “May it still have achieved its electoral success in the 2017 federal election as a primarily right-wing populist mobilization movement in the shadow of the refugee crisis. Before the federal election in 2021, it appears as an electoral party dominated by the majority of right-wing extremist attitudes. “

Latent right-wing extremist attitudes as a reserve for mobilization

It is also interesting how latently right-wing extremist attitudes are distributed among the other parties. According to the study, 21 percent of the FDP voters are latently right-wing extremists, 18 percent of the Union’s electorate, 15 percent of the left-wing voters, 16 percent of the SPD voters and eight percent of the Greens voters. These numbers indicate that latently right-wing extremist attitudes extend well into the middle of society.

From the point of view of the study authors, the latency of right-wing extremist attitudes turns out to be a kind of “mobilization reserve” even for the extreme right, which they try to use for themselves with right-wing populist mobilization strategies. The greater danger does not come from an overall greater spread of right-wing extremist attitudes, but from their party-political concentration and radicalization within the AfD electorate