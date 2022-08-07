EP Sunday, August 7, 2022, 2:00 p.m.



29 people have had to be treated by the Catalan emergency services this Sunday due to a fire that occurred on the ground floor of a building in the town of Sant Adrià del Besòs (Barcelona). The Generalitat firefighters have reported that the fire is out.

Two of those treated have been transferred to the hospital and another to a Primary Care Center (CAP), and the SEM does not rule out that more people should be transferred to health centers this Sunday.

The Firefighters of the Generalitat have had to evacuate the Mossèn Anton geriatric residence in Sant Adrià del Besòs, affected by the smoke from the fire produced on the ground floor of the building, which has also affected various nearby blocks of flats, of which some residents have evacuated and others remain confined.

The firefighters received the notice at 8:58 a.m. and ten crews have traveled to the scene of the fire, as reported by the Bombers in a tweet collected by Europa Press.

Civil Protection of the Generalitat has activated this Saturday at 10:45 a.m. the pre-alert of the Procicat plan for the fire, Civil Protection has explained in another tweet.