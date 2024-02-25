O Ministry of Health will send doses of dengue vaccines to another 29 municipalities in the coming days. The new batch will complete the list of 521 municipalities selected to receive doses by the 1st half of March. So far, 492 cities have already received the vaccines.

Vaccination against dengue began in February 2024 and is aimed at children aged 10 and 11. By the end of this year, vaccination with Qdenga, the commercial name of the vaccine, will be expanded to teenagers aged 12, 13 and 14 who live in the 521 municipalities.

The municipalities were chosen to receive the first batches of vaccines because they are located in areas with a high incidence of type 2 dengue (Serotype 2), which causes more serious infection of the disease.

The restriction of regions that will receive vaccination was made due to the difficulties presented in producing and offering the vaccine, prepared by the laboratory Takeda. Once more shipments are delivered, vaccination will be expanded by the SUS (Unified Health System).

According to the Ministry of Health, 5.2 million vaccines were purchased in 2023. In 2025, there will be another 9 million.

The Qdenga vaccine had its registration approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in March 2023. In December last year, the ministry announced the incorporation of the input into the SUS.

At least 6 states have already declared an emergency due to reported cases of dengue among the population. Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Acre, Goiás, São Paulo and the Federal District are on the list.

