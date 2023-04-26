Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said that the number of intellectual property dispute cases that the department dealt with last year amounted to 388 cases, including about 15 million pieces of counterfeit goods with a value of 110 million dirhams, while the number of intellectual property dispute cases in The first quarter of the year 2023 / 112 cases involving 10 million pieces of counterfeit goods, with a total value of 29 million dirhams.

During the annual celebration of Dubai Customs on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day 2023, under the slogan “Women and Intellectual Property: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity”, Musabih added that the department is making great progress in combating counterfeit goods and protecting intellectual property rights, in partnership with law enforcement agencies, noting that choosing The World Intellectual Property Organization’s slogan “Women and Intellectual Property: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity” for World Intellectual Property Day 2023 expresses the importance of women’s role in promoting innovation and creativity in all fields.

He added: “The protection of intellectual property rights is gaining double importance with the increase in the value of non-oil foreign trade for the UAE, which amounted to about 2.2 trillion dirhams in 2022, a growth of 17% compared to 2021, and the number of passengers through the country’s airports last year reaching 101 million passengers.” What drives us to keep pace with this rapid increase in the value of trade and the number of travelers by developing commercial and customs services and facilities provided to facilitate the movement of trade and travel.”

He added that the department organized 44 awareness initiatives to introduce the dangers and damages of counterfeit goods last year, in which more than 10,000 participants participated, and 350 trademarks and 160 commercial agencies were registered, and in the first quarter of this year, 91 trademarks and 86 commercial agencies were registered. In addition, 24 awareness initiatives were organized, and the Dubai Customs Award for Intellectual Property in Schools and Universities was launched for the year 2023.

Darren Tang, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), said in his speech that was presented at the ceremony via video: “Women have played an important role in building civilization since ancient times, and therefore WIPO works to consolidate the role of women in creativity and innovation through a comprehensive system for the protection of intellectual property rights that guarantees Enhancing women’s participation globally in all major economic and social fields.

join in the celebration; Eng. Abdullah Belhoul, CEO of the Planning and Development Department (Trakhees), Mahmoud Amin, the Navigational Agent at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Dr. Maitha Bu Hamid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, Malik Hanouf, Director of the Trademark Owners Council, Alia Al-Shamlan, Director of (Furjan Dubai) and representatives of federal and local government agencies Representatives of foreign diplomatic bodies.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih handed over the prizes to the schools that won the Dubai Customs Intellectual Property Award in schools, where the first place was won by Al Mawakeb Private School – Al Khawaneej for the innovation of the Customs Robot, and Al Zawraa School – Ajman for the IP ACADEMY smart application, and the second place was won by Rubu’ Qarn Foundation – Sharjah for the IP application. The smart EDUCATE CENTER, and the third place was Umm Al-Ula School – Fujairah for the smart application of Your Idea Your Ownership. Special honors were given to a number of schools and universities participating in the award, which are Al Rashidiya School – Dubai for the IP-RCOURSE smart application, Zayed Education Complex – Al Barsha Dubai for the smart application of my competence and University Zayed – Abu Dhabi for the DCIP smart application project, as well as a special tribute to the innovative students from the teams participating in Al Mawakeb Private School, who are Sami Al Shamali and Ahmed Hassan from the first team, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Dawood Al Awadi and Hamad Al Awadi from the second team, Ghina Nahlawi, Rabab Hilal, Hadi Al Sabsabi, Amer Abu Najm and Amer Al Muhairi from the third team.

His Excellency the Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, honored the department’s strategic partners in protecting intellectual property rights.

He also honored most of those dealing with the department in the protection of intellectual property rights, as the party most restrictive of trademarks was honored.