There is nothing better than potatoes fresh from the embers of the campfire.

Growing up in the country means boredom, after all the leisure activities are rather limited compared to the big city. So when we used to stay home for the summer holidays, we had to get a little creative to keep ourselves entertained. That meant a lot of time outside and, looking back, many an action that could be described as stupid or risky.

Okay, we were stupid, but further on… © Disney/Marvel

Nevertheless, we also had a lot of fun in the country and collected memories that we can tell our grandchildren at the doddering 80 years … In the direction: “You know, in MY time we still walked 200 kilometers to our friends!”

And even if you’re now thinking: “It’s fine, grandma.” These summery memories are guaranteed to make you a little nostalgic.

1. To this day, you still can’t walk past dandelions without blowing or making a crown out of them.

Dandelions are everything!!! © Norbert Neetz/Imago

2. Only your daisy necklaces got even prettier.

3. If you didn’t have your own tree house, then a ✨ self-made camp ✨ in the forest, which admittedly only consisted of a few bent branches. (Nevertheless cool.)

4. Of course, building a dam was also part of it.

5. You and your friends used to play hide and seek in the corn field. And after all, no one has ever been lost for long.

6. Of course you also stole a cob of corn.

7. Only the stolen cherries from the neighboring garden were even better.

8. You walked miles to see your friends or even made it a bike ride.

9. Of course you couldn’t keep your hands off the balsam. The bursting was too good for that!

Balsam has just magically attracted you. © blickwinkel/Imago

10. Not that great was the feeling of stepping on a puffed mushroom.

11. And I don’t even want to start with stinging nettles!

12. For some reason you always stuck maple wings on your nose.

13. When it was really hot, you used the garden hose to make a slide out of the garden.

14. Or you just walked through the sprinkler because the nearest outdoor pool was half a world away!

15. You most likely learned to swim in a lake.

16. You’ll never forget the first time a fish nibbled your little toe a little bit. (Okay, maybe he just touched it.)

17. On days that weren’t that hot you didn’t jump into the lake but instead jumped off the hayloft.

18. An even more stupid test of courage was actually just tapping the electric fence with a blade of grass.

19. In the village you could just draw chalk pictures in the middle of the street.

20. Or better yet, play hopscotch.

21. You discovered completely new forms of mobility in the summer: riding a unicycle, pedalos and tandems, for example.

22. But nothing beat wheelbarrow racing… with real wheelbarrows, of course!

23. Or you just let yourself roll down a hill.

24. No wonder you’ve been walking around with grass stains for six weeks straight.

There was no way around it. © Imago

25. In the evenings you chatted for pennies with your buddies or even played poker when you were really cool.

26. Or innocently tinkering with your family in the garden or on the balcony.

27. The highlight of the summer was the dinghy rides on the nearest river.

28. And camping on the shore at the end of the drive!

29. Of course with one last campfire to round off the holidays. And very important! With stick bread in the fire while you fished the potatoes out of the embers.

