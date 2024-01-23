The Ajman Transport Authority revealed an increase in the number of users and trips in the on-demand bus service during the year 2023, as the percentage of increase in the number of passengers reached 25% and the percentage of increase in the number of trips by 29%.

The Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority, Omar Mohammed Lootah, confirmed that the on-demand bus service was developed through fleet expansion to cover the increasing demand for the service, pointing out that the public’s needs and requirements were studied, which the authority sets as the basis for all its strategic and development plans that contribute to improving the emirate’s system. and ensuring its integrity.

He stated that the on-demand bus service is characterized by reducing fuel consumption, as it has an intelligent scheduling system for the service that works to reduce wasted kilometers. The service contributes to reducing carbon emissions by reducing private vehicle trips in the service coverage areas and ensuring the strengthening of the transportation system through the integration of transportation messages. In the emirate.

The “Bus on Demand” service can be requested through the smart application (BOD) available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store on phones and smart devices. The buses pass through flexible routes and timetables, and the drivers of these buses also have the ability to communicate with those requesting the service through the application to reach… The closest point to their location.