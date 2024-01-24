The Ajman Transport Authority announced an increase in the number of users and trips in the on-demand bus service during the year 2023, as the percentage of increase in the number of passengers reached 25% and the number of trips by 29%.

His Excellency Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority, confirmed that the on-demand bus service was developed through the expansion of the fleet to cover the increasing demand for the service, pointing out that the public’s needs and requirements were studied, which the authority sets as a basis for all its strategic and development plans that contribute to improving the system. The emirate and ensuring its integration.

He explained that the service is characterized by reducing fuel consumption, as it has a smart scheduling system for the service that works to reduce wasted kilometers. The service contributes to reducing carbon emissions by reducing private vehicle trips in the service coverage areas and ensuring the strengthening of the transportation system through the integration of transportation messages in the emirate.