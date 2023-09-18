Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

29 years = 29 disappointments.

My heart still bleeds when I think of an injured Pikachu. But at least I found out that it’s not just me but also my colleagues. After all, that scene with Ash in “Pokémon” was just damn emotional. In order to treat each other after the new shock we experienced, we talked together about what our biggest 90s childhood dramas were. So here are a few disappointments that you have never overcome and that you have probably experienced too.

Warning: This will hurt!

1. I could never become a Pokémon trainer.

2. I never received a letter from Hogwarts.

3. Bare midriff never looked as good as Britney Spears…

4. Britney and Justin Timberlake broke up.

5. My dog’s (almost) death at Nintendogs.

6. Einstein Castle had to move.

7. Ginger Spice has left the Spice Girls.

8. I never made it into the Tigerentenclub or Tabaluga TV as a participant.

9. I didn’t catch a single criminal in peppercorn style.

10. My Sims accidentally died.

11. My friend never returned the hair crepe iron to me after I loaned it to her.

12. My mom never wanted to buy me Lunchable for school.

13. That one CD that was so scratched it wouldn’t play.

14. I ACCIDENTALLY DUBED SOMETHING IMPORTANT ON A VHS TAPE.

15. The Nintendo game never returned to the living even after blowing a thousand times. 💔

16. I had a five-friend computer game where I got stuck at one point. So I even called the hotline at the back (IMAGINE THE HORROR, calling someone as a child!!!) and somehow it didn’t help and I was never able to finish the game.

17. Every time my parents turned on “The Dinosaurs.”

18. I had to accept that I will never actually talk to my crush on the dream phone.

19. My ankles will never get over the pain of city scooters.

20. To this day I don’t know what my mom did with my sticker scrapbook and I fear the worst…

21. AND WHERE IS MY SCOUT CHEST Pouch????

22. RIP children’s cigarettes made of chocolate or toy cigarettes with flour in them to blow out.

23. The blue side of erasers could never erase ballpoint pens.

24. I had to see Pikachu injured and sad on the ground.

25. I was invited to a birthday party and didn’t dare go because I was so afraid that I would end up playing spin the bottle and having to kiss someone.

26. I was so confident in my hairdressing skills, but my Barbie looked worse and worse after a DIY short haircut.

27. Top haircut by a family member.

28. I was never allowed to have those cool shoes that flash when I run.

29. Or worse: I wanted Sketcher, mom came with Geox.

